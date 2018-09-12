IN ALBION, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
11:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winn Avenue.
2:23 p.m., a person reported a theft to the Police Department, no location given.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 7:20 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Skowhegan Road.
11:56 a.m., a protection from abuse order violation was reported on High Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on High Street.
1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.
4:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Whittier Road.
6:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:34 p.m., harassment was reported, no location given.
3:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., a theft was reported on East Madison Road.
8:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perkins Street.
9:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.
11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Smithfield Road.
1:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
11:48 p.m., threatening was reported on North Gage Road.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Hubbard Road.
7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Hubbard Road.
Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10:36 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.
8:41 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Leighton Street.
IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:16 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Fairview Avenue.
7:53 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on West Front Street.
8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
11:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Dyer Street.
Wednesday at 5:42 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Back Road.
7:09 a.m., a case involving bad checks was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., an assault was reported on South Solon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:17 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Drummond Avenue.
9:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Western Court.
3:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennebec Street.
3:40 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.
4:56 p.m., a caller from the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
5:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
6:49 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Hannaford at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive. A man was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and minor possessing liquor, according to the report.
9:35 p.m., a caller from the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
10:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
1:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:29 p.m., noise was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., Richard A. Russo, 40, of South Portland, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.
6 p.m., Dana Vernon Littlefield, 49, of Bridgton, was arrested and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation.
9:38 p.m., George William Dereszynski, 35, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., Mathew Alan Morton, 26, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating condition of release and operating after license suspension.
11:09 a.m., Cherie Anne Curtis, 37, of Canaan, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
12:26 p.m., Eric A. Perkins, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on 11 warrants.
9:37 p.m., Jamie Shibles, 35, of Hartland, was arrested and charged with burglary and assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:24 p.m., Beth A. Hewett, 47, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:49 p.m., Jayson E. Perrello, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and minor possessing liquor.
8:58 p.m., Sara Jessica Comins, 21, of Boston, Massachusetts, was issued a summons and charged with operating a vehicle without a license.
