IN ALBION, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

11:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winn Avenue.

2:23 p.m., a person reported a theft to the Police Department, no location given.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 7:20 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:56 a.m., a protection from abuse order violation was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

4:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Whittier Road.

6:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:34 p.m., harassment was reported, no location given.

3:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., a theft was reported on East Madison Road.

8:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perkins Street.

9:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Smithfield Road.

1:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:48 p.m., threatening was reported on North Gage Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Hubbard Road.

7:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Hubbard Road.

Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:36 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

8:41 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Leighton Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:16 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:53 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on West Front Street.

8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

11:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Dyer Street.

Wednesday at 5:42 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Back Road.

7:09 a.m., a case involving bad checks was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., an assault was reported on South Solon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:17 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Drummond Avenue.

9:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Western Court.

3:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennebec Street.

3:40 p.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:56 p.m., a caller from the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

5:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:49 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Hannaford at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive. A man was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and minor possessing liquor, according to the report.

9:35 p.m., a caller from the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:29 p.m., noise was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., Richard A. Russo, 40, of South Portland, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

6 p.m., Dana Vernon Littlefield, 49, of Bridgton, was arrested and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation.

9:38 p.m., George William Dereszynski, 35, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., Mathew Alan Morton, 26, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating condition of release and operating after license suspension.

11:09 a.m., Cherie Anne Curtis, 37, of Canaan, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

12:26 p.m., Eric A. Perkins, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on 11 warrants.

9:37 p.m., Jamie Shibles, 35, of Hartland, was arrested and charged with burglary and assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:24 p.m., Beth A. Hewett, 47, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:49 p.m., Jayson E. Perrello, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and minor possessing liquor.

8:58 p.m., Sara Jessica Comins, 21, of Boston, Massachusetts, was issued a summons and charged with operating a vehicle without a license.

