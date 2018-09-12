The New Portland Lions Fair and Craft Festival, on Route 146 in New Portland, will run from Friday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 16.

World-class juggler Michael Menes will provide two shows at 12:15 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The solo show HIGH-JINKS will include juggling, comedy, illusion and interactive arts. Previews of the show can be seen online at vimeo.com/channels/stageworks/.

The show will replace the Frisbee Dogs Show.

For more information, email [email protected].

