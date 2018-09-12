Owen Kennedy and Josh White will perform a fiddle show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Winthrop United Methodist Church, 58 Main St. in Winthrop.

The duo will showcase a variety of instruments in addition to their fiddles, including banjo, guitar, mandolin, bodhran and feet. Special guest Ellen Gawler will join Kennedy for a few tunes from the Shetland Islands.

Josh White, left, of Auburn, and Owen Kennedy, of Winthrop. Photo by Christina Kennedy Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Kennedy and White have played together as part of the Maine Folque Co-op since 2015, when the group performed for the American Folk Festival in Bangor. They began playing as a duo in 2017 at the Alewife Festival in Damariscotta Mills and have recently appeared in the Sawyer Memorial Summer Concert Series and on stage at Maine Fiddle Camp. At 13 and 17, their boyish energy, passion for sharing traditional music, and musicianship beyond their years combine for quite an entertaining show.

A suggested minimum donations of $5 for adults or $15 for families are appreciated.

For more information, visit fiddlerokennedy.com.

