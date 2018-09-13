IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:29 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

11:18 a.m., theft was reported on Cummings Avenue.

12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.

12:39 p.m., littering was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:45 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Bridge Street.

12:56 p.m., simple assault was reported on Piggery Road.

1:13 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Stone Street.

1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Street.

4:02 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

4:49 p.m., theft was reported on Granite Street.

4:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

4:58 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Sparrow Drive.

5:00 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.

5:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Crossing Way and Western Avenue.

6:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

8:56 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Chapel Street.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:35 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Summer Street.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

10:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Summer Street.

Thursday at 1:16 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Pinehurst Street.

3:53 a.m., a well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 12:44 p.m., assault was reported on Windsor Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., Amanda McCarthy, 32, of Sidney was arrested on a warrant, on Winthrop Street.

8:41 p.m., Stephen A. Wright, 37, of Augusta was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation, after someone complained about traffic on Franklin Street and Northern Avenue.

9:44 p.m., Christopher Ellis Williams, 27, of Augusta was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after a past burglary was reported on Cross Hill Road.

Summons

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., Jessica Slade Coro, 41, of Randolph was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

