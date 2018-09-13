IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:29 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.
7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.
11:18 a.m., theft was reported on Cummings Avenue.
12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.
12:39 p.m., littering was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:45 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Bridge Street.
12:56 p.m., simple assault was reported on Piggery Road.
1:13 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Stone Street.
1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Street.
4:02 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.
4:49 p.m., theft was reported on Granite Street.
4:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
4:58 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Sparrow Drive.
5:00 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.
5:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Crossing Way and Western Avenue.
6:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
8:56 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Chapel Street.
9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
9:35 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Summer Street.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
10:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Summer Street.
Thursday at 1:16 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Pinehurst Street.
3:53 a.m., a well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 12:44 p.m., assault was reported on Windsor Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on U.S. Route 202.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., Amanda McCarthy, 32, of Sidney was arrested on a warrant, on Winthrop Street.
8:41 p.m., Stephen A. Wright, 37, of Augusta was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation, after someone complained about traffic on Franklin Street and Northern Avenue.
9:44 p.m., Christopher Ellis Williams, 27, of Augusta was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after a past burglary was reported on Cross Hill Road.
Summons
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., Jessica Slade Coro, 41, of Randolph was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
