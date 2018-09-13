IN ANSON, Wednesday at 12:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., mischief was reported on Baker Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Leavitt Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 6:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Valley Road and Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., theft was reported on Long Avenue.

4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

5:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

3:10 p.m., a scam was reported on Maple Street.

4:38 p.m., a scam was reported on Gibson Street.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kingman Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seamon Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 1:07 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Community Drive.

6:20 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

1:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Glendale Street.

4:47 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:46 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

8:31 p.m., disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

8:41 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Leighton Street.

11:22 a.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Grant Road.

8:12 p.m., disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street and Stratton Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:16 a.m., a report of violation of bail or protection order led to an arrest on Court Street.

11:02 a.m., a report of violation of bail or protection order led to an arrest on West Front Street.

3:48 p.m., theft was reported on Pine Street.

7:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.

Thursday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.

12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morgan Street.

12:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.

12:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in The Concourse.

1:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

2:08 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

2:29 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

3:12 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:10 p.m., disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

4:29 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Sanger Avenue.

4:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

6:12 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on High Street.

8:13 p.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest in Elm Plaza.

8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:12 p.m., harassment was reported in The Concourse.

Thursday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

12:50 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., an arrest was made on Benton Avenue.

1:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

6:20 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Halifax Street.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., Jeffrey Scott Lane, 44, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, display of fictitious sticker and violating condition of release.

11:50 p.m., John Leo Oberton, 26, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked with three prior convictions, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., Jelinda Elaine Cleggett, 51, of Worthington, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

12:38 p.m., Damian A. Brooks, 27, of Cambridge, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees.

2:01 p.m., Lina Torres-Engelhardt, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of protective order.

2:57 p.m., Brian Eric Morin, 23, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

5:32 p.m., John Andrew-Michael Berkes, 26, of Bartlett, Tennessee, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:27 p.m., Rachael Raye Murray, 34, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

