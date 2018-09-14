The Augusta Nature Club will hold its first luncheon meeting of the fall at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 26, at the Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta.

Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief business meeting. The program will be Weasels of Maine with Shevenell Webb, Wildlife Biologist with IF&W in Bangor. Seven species in the weasel family live in Maine. Participants can learn about weasel ecology and natural history, and they can see/touch pelts and skulls of the various species.

Lunch will cost $7, RSVP is required to Jackie McNeill at 622-2419 by Sept 20.

For more information, call McNeill at 622-2419

