IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:17 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Gabriel Drive. It was caused by human error.

At 7:57 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Civic Center Drive. It was caused by human error.

At 8:39 a.m., police investigated reported criminal trespassing on Green Street.

At 8:59 a.m., police investigated a reported assault on Union Street.

At 9:03 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Bangor Street.

At 9:10 a.m., police investigated reported criminal trespassing on Mount Vernon Avenue.

At 9:59 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Bangor Street.

At 10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.

At 11:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

At 11:32 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made near Blaine Road and Stream Side Road.

At 11:35 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Bangor Street.

At 12:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

At 1:35 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Mount Vernon Avenue.

At 1:58 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Court Street.

At 2:10 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Civic Center Drive.

At 2:47 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Court Street.

At 3:56 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation near Interstate 95 and Civic Center Drive.

At 4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Xavier Loop.

At 4:35 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Riverside Drive. The cause is unknown.

At 4:43 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Sewall Street.

At 5:11 p.m., police served paperwork to at least one party after harassment was reported on Penobscot Street.

At 5:17 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Glenridge Drive.

At 5:20 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Riverside Drive. It was caused by human error.

At 6 p.m., police recovered property on Civic Center Drive.

At 6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Capitol Street caller.

At 7:41 p.m., police conducted an investigation around recovered property near Caswell Street and North Belfast Avenue.

At 8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a North Belfast Avenue caller.

At 8:16 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Prospect Street.

At 9:42 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

At 10:07 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Community Drive. The cause is unknown.

At 10:10 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

At 10:20 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Eastern Avenue.

At 11:13 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Davis Street. The cause was a system error.

At 11:33 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on North Belfast Avenue.

On Friday at 12:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Morton Place caller.

IN PITTSTON, on Thursday at 11:51 p.m., police checked on a School Street building where a door had been left open.

IN WINTHROP, on Thursday at 4:58 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a Morton Street caller.

At 6:20 p.m., an assault was reported by a High Street caller.

At 8 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported by a Union Street caller.

At 10:14 p.m., a East Winthrop Beach Lane caller reported a suspicious person.

At 10:23 p.m., a High Street caller reported a juvenile problem.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 8:33 p.m., Gary Morin, 56, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, harassment, domestic violence stalking and operating under the influence after a report of suspicious activity on Fowler Street.

IN GARDINER, at 5:48 p.m., at least one person was reportedly arrested after a motor vehicle accident. The full report was not available at press time.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, gardiner maine, maine crime, pittston maine, police log, winthrop maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.