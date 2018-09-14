IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:17 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Gabriel Drive. It was caused by human error.

At 7:57 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Civic Center Drive. It was caused by human error.

At 8:39 a.m., police investigated reported criminal trespassing on Green Street.

At 8:59 a.m., police investigated a reported assault on Union Street.

At 9:03 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Bangor Street.

At 9:10 a.m., police investigated reported criminal trespassing on Mount Vernon Avenue.

At 9:59 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Bangor Street.

At 10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.

At 11:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

At 11:32 a.m., an agricultural animal complaint was made near Blaine Road and Stream Side Road.

At 11:35 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Bangor Street.

At 12:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

At 1:35 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Mount Vernon Avenue.

At 1:58 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Court Street.

At 2:10 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Civic Center Drive.

At 2:47 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Court Street.

At 3:56 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation near Interstate 95 and Civic Center Drive.

At 4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Xavier Loop.

At 4:35 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Riverside Drive. The cause is unknown.

At 4:43 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Sewall Street.

At 5:11 p.m., police served paperwork to at least one party after harassment was reported on Penobscot Street.

At 5:17 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Glenridge Drive.

At 5:20 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Riverside Drive. It was caused by human error.

At 6 p.m., police recovered property on Civic Center Drive.

At 6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Capitol Street caller.

At 7:41 p.m., police conducted an investigation around recovered property near Caswell Street and North Belfast Avenue.

At 8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a North Belfast Avenue caller.

At 8:16 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Prospect Street.

At 9:42 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

At 10:07 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Community Drive. The cause is unknown.

At 10:10 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

At 10:20 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Eastern Avenue.

At 11:13 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Davis Street. The cause was a system error.

At 11:33 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on North Belfast Avenue.

On Friday at 12:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Morton Place caller.

IN PITTSTON, on Thursday at 11:51 p.m., police checked on a School Street building where a door had been left open.

IN WINTHROP, on Thursday at 4:58 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a Morton Street caller.

At 6:20 p.m., an assault was reported by a High Street caller.

At 8 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported by a Union Street caller.

At 10:14 p.m., a East Winthrop Beach Lane caller reported a suspicious person.

At 10:23 p.m., a High Street caller reported a juvenile problem.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 8:33 p.m., Gary Morin, 56, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, harassment, domestic violence stalking and operating under the influence after a report of suspicious activity on Fowler Street.

IN GARDINER, at 5:48 p.m., at least one person was reportedly arrested after a motor vehicle accident. The full report was not available at press time.

