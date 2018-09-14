IN ANSON, Thursday at 10:40 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 6:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Easy Street. State police responded.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Long Avenue.

IN CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Friday at 6:25 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 7:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

1:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Green Road.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

3:15 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Crane Drive.

11:04 p.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from Center Road.

Friday at 2:40, suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ten Lots Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday, a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

Friday at 5:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

7:28 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Wilton Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 8:25 p.m., a caller from Hinkley Pit Road reported a person was missing.

8:37 p.m., a caller from Hinkley Pit Road reported a person was missing.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

5:47 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Clifton Street.

7:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Weston Avenue.

9:06 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Thomas Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

3:32 p.m., a traffic accident involving possible injuries was reported on River Road.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Friday at 6:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:24 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported at an apartment building on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 12:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Richards Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 1:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pittsfield Street.

4:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lincoln Street.

9:50 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Friday at 5:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lancey Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., a bad check was reportedly passed on North Avenue.

11:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:35 a.m., a tobacco violation was reported on Academy Circle.

12:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

2:47 p.m., an assault was reported on Gilblair Street.

5:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Madison Avenue.

5:33 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hilltop Drive.

7:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 4:24 p.m., fraud was reported on West Freeman Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:30 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

8:59 a.m., threatening was reported at Waterville Junior High School on West River Road.

11:32 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises. A man was arrested on a warrant, according to the report.

5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

7:07 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Myrtle Street.

8:47 p.m., a fight was reported at the former American Legion hall on College Avenue.

11:28 p.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:35 p.m., threatening was reported near Depot and Cameron streets.

8:05 p.m., an assault was reported on Stockford Avenue South.

Friday at 1 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:21 a.m., an assault was reported at Winslow High School. A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with assault, according to the report.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:03 a.m., Mary Jane Elizbeth Constantine, 36, of Livermore, was arrested on a warrant.

9:04 a.m., James Petiro Barbioni, 34, of East Dixfield, was arrested on four warrants.

7:21 p.m., Todd Benjamin Huff, 44, of Strong, was arrested on a warrant.

9:12 p.m., Daniel William Fitch, 36, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

9:42 p.m., Dino Jay Drinkwater, 49, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise.

11:08 p.m., Shawnna Sunshine Hall, 42, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

9:45 p.m., Mikel Herbert Abbott, 18, of New Vineyard, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:20 p.m., Ryan James Ragsdale, 34, of Santee, California, was arrested on a probation hold.

Friday at 3:10 a.m., Anthony Cola Newell, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., Brandon J. Long, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 1:06 a.m., Catherine Kelly, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with OUI.

4:46 p.m., Scott A. Leo, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:26 p.m., Jimmy Sanders, 32, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest, operating without a license, failing to provide name and fugitive from justice.

11:50 p.m., David C. Church, 30, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension and OUI.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:09 p.m., David Dean Oakes, 35, of Winslow, was arrested on a probation hold and charged with indecent conduct.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:16 a.m., Ryan Joseph Slinker, 33, of Vassalboro, was summonsed and charged with failing to obtain a driver’s license.

12:34 p.m., Jessica A. Andreozzi, 40, of Waterville, was summonsed and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:29 p.m., Amy Lynn Meservie, 36, of Vassalboro, was summonsed and charged with false public alarm or report.

Also at 1:29 p.m., Walter L. Meservie, 31, of Vassalboro, was summonsed and charged with false public alarm or report.

