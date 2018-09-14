OXFORD — A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle went off Route 121 in Welchville village and landed in a brook, Oxford Police Chief Michael Ward said.

Neither the man’s condition nor his identity was available Friday night.

“What we do know at this point is that the man was driving around a corner on Mechanic Falls Road around 3 p.m. when he swerved to avoid traffic,” Ward said. “There was a school bus and a line of cars, and when he swerved, he went off the road and into a brook.”

The man was flown by LifeFlight air ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Oxford Fire and Rescue closed a section of the road for more than an hour to allow medical personnel to care for the man and for police to investigate.

