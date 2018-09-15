A pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in a head-on collision on Route 302 in Fryeburg, police said.

The 29-year-old woman, of Denmark, along with three children under the age of 8, were traveling west around 9:30 a.m. when a vehicle crossed into the woman’s lane and slammed into her 2005 Subaru Outback near 640 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg police said in a statement.

The vehicle that crossed the centerline, a Blue 2004 Volvo, was being driven by a 56-year-old woman from Fryeburg, who was uninjured.

A LifeFlight helicopter responded to the scene, along with at least three ambulances.

The woman and her son were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries and were in critical condition Saturday, police said.

The other children, ages 3 and 5, were treated at a hospital and released.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately disclosed.

“Although still under investigation, we believe distracted driving is the cause of this crash,” Police Chief Joshua Potvin said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those injured and wish for them a speedy recovery.”

Potvin added that “criminal charges may be forthcoming.”

Route 302 was shut down for about 3½ hours while emergency workers attended to the scene and police worked to reconstruct the crash.

