Josh Gordon’s troubled tenure with the Cleveland Browns has ended.

The team announced Saturday night that it intends to release the former Pro Bowl receiver, whose immense talent has been overshadowed by substance abuse that has derailed a promising career.

The stunning news came just hours after the Browns said Gordon would miss Sunday’s game in New Orleans with a hamstring injury. Gordon has been suspended by the NFL for most of the past four seasons because of multiple drug violations, and the Browns have been supportive of the 27-year-old for years as he tried to get his life together.

NEW ENGLAND FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Isaiah Bachelder and Teven Colon each ran for a touchdown, and Steve Goodrich kicked three field goals to lead the Southern Maine Raging Bulls (5-3) to a 24-14 win over the New Hampshire Charge (3-5) at Portland.

HOCKEY

NHL: Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored in the shootout to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames in the exhibition season opener on Saturday in Shenzhen, China.

Trent Frederic, Ryan Donato and John Moore scored in the first period for the Bruins.

South Portland’s Jon Gillies made 17 saves for Calgary.

• Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan is taking a leave of absence to be with his family following the death of his father, George, in Scituate, Massachusetts.

GOLF

LPGA: Chasing a first major title, Amy Olson fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead over Sei Young Kim after the third round of the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott McCarron shot a 9-under 63 for a share of The Ally Challenge lead with Tom Lehman (67) and Jeff Maggert (68) in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Chris Wood birdied the 18th hole to card his second 65 of the KLM Open and take a one-shot lead into the closing round at The Hague, Netherlands.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: English rider Simon Yates is poised to win his first Grand Tour title after he defended his lead through the 20th stage.

Yates will take his advantage of 1 minute, 46 seconds, over Enric Mas into the final stage, when race custom dictates the riders don’t attack the race leaders on the traditional arrival to Madrid.

Mas moved into second place overall with the stage victory, edging Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia at the finish of the short but demanding 60-mile route in the tiny nation of Andorra.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Doubles specialist Mike Bryan teamed with Ryan Harrison for the first time and helped the U.S. outlast Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) over nearly five hours to cut Croatia’s lead to 2-1 in their semifinal at Zadar, Croatia.

JAPAN WOMEN’S OPEN: American qualifier Amanda Anisimova is in her first WTA final at age 17 after upsetting top-seeded Zhang Shuai of China 7-6 (4), 7-5 at Tokyo. She’ll face Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei in Sunday’s final.

