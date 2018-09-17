IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 9:46 a.m., police investigated a disturbance on Water Street.

10:03 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported by a Cedar Street caller.

11:28 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Eastern Avenue caller.

11:52 a.m., police investigated suspicious activity on Winthrop Street.

2:04 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Pet Haven Lane.

2:07 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

2:15 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Western Avenue.

2:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Washington Street caller.

4:51 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Civic Center Drive.

5:32 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Riverside Drive due to an unknown cause.

6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

7:05 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Washington Street.

7:33 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Marketplace Drive due to human error.

7:59 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Civic Center Drive.

8:51 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Cony Street.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.

9:42 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity on Green Street.

10:07 p.m., police investigated a reported trespassing on West River Road.

On Monday, at 1:48 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 1:06 p.m., police investigated a reported harassment on Highland Avenue.

9:59 p.m., police investigated a disturbance near Brunswick Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 6:15 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity on North Main Street.

Saturday at 7:52 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity at the Monmouth Transfer Station.

Sunday at 2:10 p.m., police secured a building after a burglar alarm sounded on Larry Drive.

5:38 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity on Cemetery Road.

Monday at 1:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Route 135 caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 9:22 p.m., Adam Flaherty, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and assault on a police officer following a reported disturbance on State Street. Flahery has two prior domestic violence convictions, according to the complaint.

IN CHINA, on Saturday at 4:50 a.m., Robert Garbacki, 70, of Spring Hil, Florida, was arrested on a charge of failing to appear for a court date, after being located on Weeks Mills Road.

