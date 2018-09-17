IN ALBION, Friday at 4:16 p.m., a caller from Quaker Hill Road reported being in a domestic violence situation.

Saturday at 6:42 p.m., a caller reported a car hit a bridge on Unity Road.

IN ANSON, Monday at 6:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., a scam was reported on Salisbury Road.

Monday at 9:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 11:17 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Village on the Green Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 5 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 4:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smith Road.

Saturday at 10:18 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on George Thomas Road.

12:44 p.m., a caller from Smith Road reported a person was missing.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

2:07 p.m., a theft was reported at Galusha’s 2 Storage Building on Main Street.

9:18 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Spring Street.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 10:44 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:41 a.m., a caller from Norridgewock Road reported a water-related issue.

6:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

7:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Norridgewock Road.

7:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 12:47 a.m., trespassing was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 5:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

7:28 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 11:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

2:27 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Weeks Mills Road.

4:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norris Lane.

Sunday at 12:51 a.m., noise was reported on Lake Avenue.

12:09 p.m., a caller from Industry Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

12:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Industry Road.

1:36 p.m., a car-deer accident was reported on Whittier Road.

5:15 p.m., a caller from High Street reported a person was missing.

7:41 p.m., a caller from Dunham Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

7:57 p.m., a caller from Dunham Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

Monday at 8:18 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

2:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 7:32 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Moore Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 6:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Starks Road.

9:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Starks Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:57 a.m., noise was reported on Blake Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Detroit Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 7:06 p.m., a scam was reported on Bolduc Drive.

8:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Interstate 95, mile marker 130.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:53 p.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.

5:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Court Street.

6:54 p.m., a theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

8:58 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on North Avenue.

Monday at 7:25 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Palmer Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 5:37 p.m., threatening was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Thrushwood Park.

11:39 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at Save-A-Lot on The Concourse.

12:53 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Johnson Heights.

8:55 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Crawford Street.

9:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at the Big Apple store on Main Street. A woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, according to the report.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:20 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

4:41 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

7:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

10:07 p.m., noise was reported on Weld Road.

11:20 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Jay Street.

Saturday at 7:18 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Jay Street.

Sunday at 11:55 a.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

8:54 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 7:15 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Bellevue Street.

4:32 p.m., a caller from Halifax Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

5:50 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported at Whippers Car Wash on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN CHINA, Saturday at 4:50 a.m., Robert J. Garbacki, 70, of Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:13 p.m., Devan S. Bryant, 22, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and failing to stop for an officer.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:03 a.m., Mary Jane Elizabeth Constantine, 36, of Livermore, was arrested on a warrant.

9:04 a.m., James Petiro Barbioni, 34, of East Dixfield, was arrested on four warrants.

7:21 p.m., Todd Benjamin Huff, 44, of Strong, was arrested on a warrant.

9:12 p.m., Daniel William Fitch, 36, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

9:42 p.m., Dino Jay Drinkwater, 49, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.

9:45 p.m., Mikel Herbert Abbott, 18, of New Vineyard, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water.

11:08 p.m., Shawnna Sunshine Hall, 42, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Friday at 5:23 p.m., Travis Paul O’Neill, 29, of Eustis, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 2:23 a.m., Mark Christian Ancker, 71, of Industry, was arrested and charged with OUI.

9:11 a.m., Donald E. Hunter Jr., 55, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

11:19 a.m., Jeffrey Scott Lane, 44, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

5:13 p.m., Juli Ann Howard, 45, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 9:50 p.m., Ryan Michael Nuzzo, 31, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 5:12 p.m., Dillon Matthew St. Peter, 22, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

5:25 p.m., Renee Lee Tracy, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with OUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

Monday at 1:46 a.m., Stephen A. Gilley, 57, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, terrorizing, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:54 p.m., Breeanna Elliott, 18, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:40 p.m., Colby N.C. Black, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

