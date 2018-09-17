A Bronx, New York, man arrested in Vassalboro in December 2017 has been indicted on federal charges of conspiring to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin and 280 grams or more of cocaine base in Central Maine over a two-year period, an offense that carries a 10-year minimum imprisonment.

Andre Frank Fields, also known as “Coop,” “Pop,” “Boss,” and “Unc,” 52, of Bronx, New York, was indicted Sept. 12, 2018, by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

The offense allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 6, 2017. The offense carries a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment to a maximum of life in prison and an $8 million fine. A note on one of the court documents indicates that Fields might face a higher mandatory minimum because of prior convictions.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Attorney Jeremy Pratt was appointed to represent Fields who is currently serving a sentence at Maine State Prison.

Fields was sentenced in April in Kennebec County on two counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine base and heroin/fentanyl that occurred in Vassalboro Dec. 6, 2017.

Fields was ordered to serve an initial six years and the remainder of the 15-year term was suspended while he spent three years on probation.

Fields is due to be arraigned on the indictment at 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He was indicted Sept. 12.

The prosecutor in the federal case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Casey.

