AUGUSTA — A motor home was destroyed Monday morning after a fire started in the engine compartment, forcing the driver to pull off of Riverside Drive and into Savage Park.

Fire Chief Roger Audette said there were two people and two dogs in the vehicle, all of whom were able to get out safely.

He said the operator of the motor home noticed smoke while driving from Belfast to Portland Monday morning and called when they saw flames.

Crews responded to the call around 7:10 a.m. and stayed on the scene for about an hour, Audette said.

Audette said the cause of the fire was unknown because there was too much damage to the engine compartment to make a determination.”We didn’t see any leaking fluids,” he said.

A wrecker took the burnt vehicle away from the scene.

Audette said a propane tank on the vehicle posed a threat to trees around the vehicle and the crew containing the fire. He said firefighters were able to secure the tank quickly.

The morning commute was congested for some drivers on Riverside Drive, due to fire personnel from the Bangor Street station responding to the blaze.

The damage to the motor home, which was a complete loss, was estimated to be about $115,000.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: