Rosemont Market and Bakery is expanding once again, this time to a 2,000-square-foot location in Falmouth.

The new store, scheduled to open in early winter at 231 Route 1, will be the seventh Rosemont Market to open since 2005 and the second largest. Co-owners John Naylor and Scott Anderson already have four stores in Portland, one in Yarmouth, and one in Cape Elizabeth. The last opened less than a year ago. The existing stores, all known for selling locally-sourced produce, house-made breads and other baked goods, soups and sandwiches, take-home meals, and meats and cheeses, collectively employ just under 100 people.

The new Rosemont will have a full deli with a cheese counter and house-prepared cold cuts, an all-local butchery, and a wide selection of wine and beer. Like some of the other Rosemont locations, the store will also sell seafood from Harbor Fish Market.

The store will be located in a former Pratt-Abbott Cleaners near the intersection of Route 1 and Depot Road. Once the space is remodeled, only the 2,500-square foot Rosemont at 580 Brighton Ave. will be larger. The likely hours of operation in Falmouth will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

In announcing the new project, Naylor said, “We’ve known for a long time that Falmouth would be an ideal town for such a market. Our whole reason for being is to connect our neighbors to the farmers, fishers and other food producers we love working with, and so we’re really excited to bring those relationships and that spirit to Falmouth.”

