IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 5:13 a.m., police investigated a past burglary on Jefferson Street.

6:35 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Marketplace Drive for an unknown reason.

7:19 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Marketplace Drive for an unknown reason.

7:59 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Marketplace Drive.

8:21 a.m., a past burglary was reported by a Pequot Lake Road caller.

8:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Union Street caller.

9:07 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Marketplace Drive for an unknown reason.

11:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a caller near Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

11:06 a.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Wildwood Road caller.

11:53 a.m., police investigated a reported assault on Pierce Drive.

12:43 p.m., police investigated reported counterfeiting on Crossing Way.

12:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Northern Avenue caller.

2:48 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Stephen King Drive.

3:09 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

4:17 p.m., harassment was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

6:09 p.m., police investigated a reported protection order violation on Ridge Road.

7:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Northern Avenue caller.

7:25 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Union Street.

7:29 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on State Street.

7:54 p.m., police recovered property on Union Street.

8:40 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Swan Street.

9:02 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Jefferson Street.

9:42 p.m., police conducted a follow-up investigation on Glenridge Drive.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Weeks Mills Road caller.

On Tuesday at 12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Howard Street caller.

IN CHELSEA, on Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Collins Road.

IN GARDINER, on Monday at 3:17 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity on Green Street.

IN WINDSOR, on Monday at 11:35 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Ridge Road.

IN WINTHROP, on Monday at 5:52 p.m., a suspicious person was reported by a Bowdoin Street caller.

6:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported by a Route 133 caller.

8:26 p.m., harassment was reported by a Town Hall Lane Caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 11:52 p.m., Randy Dennison, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of failure to appear.

5:45 p.m., Brooke Fritz, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on three outstanding warrants, three charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and violating conditions of release, after she was located on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:04 p.m., Jeffrey Grenier, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold after he was located on Winthrop Street.

On Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., Griffin Simmons, 21, of Eliot, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence after a traffic complaint on Interstate 95.

