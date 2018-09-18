IN ANSON, Monday at 2:32 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of a traffic accident. No location was given.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

10:55 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Ella Gerald Road.

3:19 p.m., a complaint was taken from Hinckley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 11:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on Village on the Green Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 11:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Zions Hill Road.

6:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 7:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Lindsey’s Way.

2:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

5:57 p.m., a person was reported missing on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Tuesday at 7:23 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Stratton Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:37 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Six Rod Road.

4:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.

7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

7:48 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Gagnon Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Salem Road.

8:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 2:10 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Murphy Lane.

4:42 p.m., trespass was reported on Park Street.

IN MOSCOW, Monday at 5:51 p.m., a late report of an assault was taken from Pierce Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 6:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Maple Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Broomhandle Road.

8:59 p.m., a fire or explosion was reported on Heritage Road.

10:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Lakeview Cemetery on Old Belgrade Road.

12:37 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 2:14 p.m., a caller from Sorrel Lane reported a person was missing.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9:56 p.m., vandalism was reported on Crawford Road.

Tuesday at 8:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lancey Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 4:24 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 7:36 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Bryant Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:31 a.m., a panic alarm was reported on Court Street.

10:57 a.m., a theft was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Parlin Street.

8:41 a.m. a burglary was reported on Back Road.

8:42 a.m., vandalism was reported on Joyce Street.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Streeter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

11:14 a.m., threatening was reported at the senior high school.

1:23 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a Main Street apartment.

1:33 p.m., harassment was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

2:27 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Spring Street.

3:17 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of shoplifting at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:56 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s.

7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Road.

8:31 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at a hotel on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:37 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Inland Hospital.

10:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.

11:05 p.m., a summons was issued for theft at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

Tuesday at 5:39 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Silver Street and a oral warning was issued.

IN WILTON, Monday at 7:15 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Village View Street.

7:25 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:05 a.m., a theft was reported on South Reynolds Road.

1:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Millennium Drive.

3:18 p.m., a report of forgery or fraud was taken from Clifford Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY,Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., Joshua Harley Rinaldi, 37, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on four warrants.

10 a.m., Carol Ann Welch, 49, of Phillips, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

10:05 a.m., Dennis James Meaney, 31, of Chesterville, was arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

12:05 p.m., Dakota Cochran, 23, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:25 a.m., Heather Ann Tripodi, 32, of Palmyra, was arrested on warrants for unpaid fines.

3:11 p.m., Elliot Eaton Hewitt, 71, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

9:25 p.m., Amanda L. McIntire, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

