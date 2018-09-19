IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

8:15 a.m., a traffic accident with injury was reported on Sewall Street.

9:09 a.m., a well-being check was done on Cedar Street.

9:28 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Cony Street.

9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:06 a.m., a well-being check was done on Water Street.

10:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

12:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Spring Road.

2:21 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

3:18 p.m., a well-being check was done on Cedar Street.

4:12 p.m., mental health and well-being checks were done at locations around the city.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Street.

8:02 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Malta Street.

8:38 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Eastern Avenue.

8:53 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Crossing Way.

9:48 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Sewall Street.

10:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 1:15 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Windsor Lane.

4:08 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Rolands Way.

4:34 a.m., a well-being check was done on Old Belgrade Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 7:33 p.m., stolen property was recovered on Highland Avenue.

8:11 p.m., threats were reported on Allies Way.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:38 p.m., George Franklin Browning III, 29, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:21 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was summonsed on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Pierce Drive.

9:06 p.m., a 15- and 16-year-old juvenile were each summonsed on a charge of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor, after an overdose rescue was done on Piggery Road.

