IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
8:15 a.m., a traffic accident with injury was reported on Sewall Street.
9:09 a.m., a well-being check was done on Cedar Street.
9:28 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Cony Street.
9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
10:06 a.m., a well-being check was done on Water Street.
10:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lone Indian Trail.
12:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Spring Road.
2:21 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.
3:18 p.m., a well-being check was done on Cedar Street.
4:12 p.m., mental health and well-being checks were done at locations around the city.
4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Street.
8:02 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Malta Street.
8:38 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Eastern Avenue.
8:53 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Crossing Way.
9:48 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Sewall Street.
10:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
Wednesday at 1:15 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Windsor Lane.
4:08 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Rolands Way.
4:34 a.m., a well-being check was done on Old Belgrade Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 7:33 p.m., stolen property was recovered on Highland Avenue.
8:11 p.m., threats were reported on Allies Way.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:38 p.m., George Franklin Browning III, 29, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:21 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was summonsed on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Pierce Drive.
9:06 p.m., a 15- and 16-year-old juvenile were each summonsed on a charge of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor, after an overdose rescue was done on Piggery Road.
