IN BENTON, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., an intoxicated male was reported on Bridge Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:46 a.m., a theft was reported, no location given.

10:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Savage Street.

11:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Bray Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on McGraw Lane.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

Wednesday at 2:14 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Lexington Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 2:24 p.m., a scam was reported on Nichols Street.

7:16 p.m., a person from Jones Street reported a fire and explosion.

Also at 7:16 p.m., a person from Towne Road reported a fire and explosion.

Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., an auto theft was reported on White School House Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 4:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Perkins Street.

Wednesday at 1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., threatening was reported on School Street.

7:32 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., mischief was reported on Notch Road.

4:29 p.m., mischief was reported on Notch Road.

Wednesday at 5:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

8:24 a.m., harassment was reported, no location given.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., a neighbor dispute was reported on Pleasant Cove Road.

5:27 a.m., a car-deer accident was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:48 a.m., a truancy was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:41 a.m., threatening was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.

2:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Linden Street.

2:19 p.m., a caller from Community Housing of Maine was reported on Silver Street.

3:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.

6:29 p.m., harassment was reported at Wal-Mart on Waterville Commons Drive.

Wednesday at 4:51 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on the Ticonic Bridge.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:07 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lessard Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., Jennifer M. Goodwin, 40, of Wilton, was arrested on a probation hold.

5:20 p.m., Wednesday at 3:56 a.m., Anthony J. Cobb, 33, of Athens, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11 a.m., Jennifer Dawn Henry, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

10:21 p.m., Dayna Sue Grivois, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

11:40 p.m., Kelly Ann Long, 51, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:54 p.m., Melissa Anne Lacombe, 38, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with OUI.

SUMMONS

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:06 p.m., Ashley A. Poulin, 31, of Clinton, was issued a summons and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: