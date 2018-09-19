The juried art exhibition Tactile will be on view through Sept. 29 at The Harlow, 100 Water St. in Hallowell.

Spanning both floors of the gallery, the exhibition pays homage to the decorative, domestic and utilitarian roots of textile art, while emphasizing the application of textile techniques for the purpose of communication and expression.

"Growing Joy in the Garden" by Deb Arter Photo courtesy of Harlow Gallery "Microbiata" by Betsy Cook Photo courtesy of Harlow Gallery "Selfie" by Elyse Grams Photo courtesy of Harlow Gallery

Betsy Cook and Sally Wagley proposed, curated and, together with Harlow staff, juried the show which features work by 26 artists. The exhibition represents a wide range of techniques including stitching, weaving, felting and more. Tactile features work both large and small, two-dimensional and three-dimensional, abstract and representational, made of synthetic as well as natural materials, made by hand as well as by machine, “pure” textile as well as mixed with other media.

Participating artists include: Ruth Le Grove, of Augusta; Emily Werner, of Bath; Susan Mills, of Bowdoin; Jana Keith-Jennings, of Brooklyn, New York; Wendy Rose and Catherine Worthington, both of Bruswick; Leia Scotton, of Gorham; Betsy Cook, Ellen Freed and Sally Wagley, all of Hallowell; Bruce Armstrong, of Manchester; Debra Arter, of Newcastle; Nelda Warkentin, of Phillips; Elyse Grams, Maggie Muth and Emily Woodbury, all of Portland; Holly Dominie and Christine J. Higgins, both of Readfield; Ruthanne Harrison, of Richmond; Tori Marsh, of Rockland; Julie K. Gray, of Saco; Elizabeth Hunter, of South Portland; Julianne Carle, of Topsham; C.E. Nilles, of Waterville; Dianne Chicoine, of West Gardiner; and Michelle McCutcheon, of Winslow.

Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

