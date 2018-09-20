IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 5:41 a.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Union Street.

7:46 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Eastern Avenue.

8:12 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Leighton Road caller.

9:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller near Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.

11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Edison Drive caller.

12:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Weston Court caller.

2:52 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Cony Street.

3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Canal Street caller.

4:28 p.m., a wild animal was reported by a Sparrow Drive caller.

5:56 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Western Avenue.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.

On Thursday at 12:13 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

12:55 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Page Street.

1:35 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm that sounded on Marketplace Drive.

IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 8:41 p.m., police investigated a complaint by a West Hill Road caller.

4:50 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Adams Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., Ryan Merrill, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an attempt to locate him on Holly Hill Lane.

6:39 p.m., David Dickens, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of criminal trespassing, theft of property under $500 and violating conditions of his release after a pedestrian check on Green Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 2:26 p.m., a summons was issued after a theft on Cony Street. Additional details were not available.

3:04 p.m., Karen Gayer, 51, of Vassalboro, was summonsed on a charge of theft of property under $500 after a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:42 p.m., Todd Jackson, 48, of Searsport, was summonsed on a charge of attaching false plates after a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.

10:29 p.m., Nicole Brougham, 30, of Augusta, was summonsed on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of her release after a traffic stop near Fairview Avenue and Ballard Street.

