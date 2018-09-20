IN BENTON, Wednesday at 1:23 p.m., fire units were sent to a call at Averill Mobile Home Park.
IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Thursday at 9:09 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Brighton Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Mud Run.
3:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ella Gerald Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 11:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Aversea Lane.
IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Norridgewock Road.
11:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
12:02 p.m., a police officer was sent to a call on Montcalm Street.
4:49 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.
8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.
2:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.
Thursday at 12:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Canaan Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., an auto theft was reported on White School House Road.
1:04 p.m., a complaint was taken from Learners Lane.
IN MOOSE RIVER, Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hastings Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., a caller from Lane Road reported a person was missing.
4:10 a.m., a caller from Lane Road reported a person was missing.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Henrys Way.
12:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Walker Road.
Thursday at 8:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Oakland Public Library on Church Street.
8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street. A woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, according to the report.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 8:29 a.m., a burglary was reported on Warren Hill Road.
1:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Sunset Hill Road.
7:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 11:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Pond Road.
6:12 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported on Mason Corner Road.
9:39 p.m., vandalism was reported on Corinna Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 5:48 a.m., police responded to a report of trespassing on North Avenue.
8:24 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken. No location was given.
8:50 a.m., a theft was reported on South Factory Street.
9:01 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.
11:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
12:37 p.m., police made an arrest on Water Street.
1:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Main Street.
4:54 p.m., police investigated a report of a burglar alarm on Water Street.
7:13 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on East Dyer Street.
7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.
Thursday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poulin Drive.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 10:39 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Industry Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:25 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Circle K/Irving on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.
9:52 a.m., a burglary was reported on Chaplin Street.
10:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
11:57 a.m., a person from Woodfords Family Services preschool on Seton Center Drive reported a case involving sex offenses.
6:08 p.m., a caller from Budget Host Inn on Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Carrean Street.
11:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
Thursday at 4:42 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Colby College on Mayflower Hill Drive.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Tobin Flat Road.
8:20 p.m., a road hazard was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Lucky Panda Restaurant on Cushman Road.
5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.
6:47 p.m., noise was reported on Augusta Road.
8:55 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, no location given.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., Danielle Ayala Dineen, 31, of Farmington, was arrested on five warrants.
10:40 p.m., James R. Gilpatrick, 48, of Jay, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule W drugs.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:29 a.m., Chet A. Harrington, 37, of Benton, was charged with attaching false plates and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth.
1:26 p.m., Edward Marc Treannie, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.
5:13 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 37, of Anson, no charges listed.
6:22 p.m., Benigno Godinez-Cortez, 45, no address listed, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
6:30 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 37, of Anson, was charged with violating conditions of release and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:59 p.m., Jasmine L. Bouthot, 32, of Belgrade Road, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., Scott A. Bagley, 53, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with operating with expired license beyond 90 days and violating condition of release.
-
Sports
Cony football pulls away from Lawrence in key PTC B game
-
Business
Readfield concert barn owner's home occupancy permit rescinded
-
Sports
Edward Little girls soccer holds off Mt. Blue
-
Business
New federal law allows consumers to freeze credit for free
-
Schools and Education
Former Boston Globe editor addresses UMA students at Convocation