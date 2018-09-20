IN BENTON, Wednesday at 1:23 p.m., fire units were sent to a call at Averill Mobile Home Park.

IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Thursday at 9:09 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Brighton Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Mud Run.

3:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ella Gerald Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 11:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Aversea Lane.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Norridgewock Road.

11:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

12:02 p.m., a police officer was sent to a call on Montcalm Street.

4:49 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.

Thursday at 12:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Canaan Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., an auto theft was reported on White School House Road.

1:04 p.m., a complaint was taken from Learners Lane.

IN MOOSE RIVER, Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hastings Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., a caller from Lane Road reported a person was missing.

4:10 a.m., a caller from Lane Road reported a person was missing.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Henrys Way.

12:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Walker Road.

Thursday at 8:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Oakland Public Library on Church Street.

8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street. A woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, according to the report.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 8:29 a.m., a burglary was reported on Warren Hill Road.

1:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Sunset Hill Road.

7:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 11:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Pond Road.

6:12 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported on Mason Corner Road.

9:39 p.m., vandalism was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 5:48 a.m., police responded to a report of trespassing on North Avenue.

8:24 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken. No location was given.

8:50 a.m., a theft was reported on South Factory Street.

9:01 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

11:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

12:37 p.m., police made an arrest on Water Street.

1:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Main Street.

4:54 p.m., police investigated a report of a burglar alarm on Water Street.

7:13 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on East Dyer Street.

7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.

Thursday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poulin Drive.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 10:39 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Industry Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:25 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Circle K/Irving on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.

9:52 a.m., a burglary was reported on Chaplin Street.

10:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

11:57 a.m., a person from Woodfords Family Services preschool on Seton Center Drive reported a case involving sex offenses.

6:08 p.m., a caller from Budget Host Inn on Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Carrean Street.

11:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

Thursday at 4:42 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Colby College on Mayflower Hill Drive.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Tobin Flat Road.

8:20 p.m., a road hazard was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Lucky Panda Restaurant on Cushman Road.

5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

6:47 p.m., noise was reported on Augusta Road.

8:55 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, no location given.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., Danielle Ayala Dineen, 31, of Farmington, was arrested on five warrants.

10:40 p.m., James R. Gilpatrick, 48, of Jay, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule W drugs.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:29 a.m., Chet A. Harrington, 37, of Benton, was charged with attaching false plates and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth.

1:26 p.m., Edward Marc Treannie, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.

5:13 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 37, of Anson, no charges listed.

6:22 p.m., Benigno Godinez-Cortez, 45, no address listed, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

6:30 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 37, of Anson, was charged with violating conditions of release and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:59 p.m., Jasmine L. Bouthot, 32, of Belgrade Road, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., Scott A. Bagley, 53, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with operating with expired license beyond 90 days and violating condition of release.

