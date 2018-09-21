PORTLAND — Jumpei Sakaguchi had three goals and Zach Wiles added a pair as the Temple boys soccer team rolled past Greater Portland Christian 9-2 in a Class D South game Friday afternoon.

Seven different players scored for Temple (6-1). Kaleb Reagan had a first half goal for Greater Portland Christian, while Micah LaSalle converted a penalty kick in the second half.

Christian Patterson and Reagan combined for 10 saves for the Lions, while Marko Ajaz recorded three saves for Temple.

BANGOR 3, MESSALONSKEE 0: Connor O’Brien had a hat trick to lead the Rams to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Oakland.

Austin Conley made two saves for Bangor (5-0-2) while Carter Lambert stopped five shots for Messalonskee (1-6-0).

CONY 7, SKOWHEGAN 0: Miqueas Biasuz and Alex Cousins each had a hat trick to pace the Rams in Augusta.

Ian Bowers had the other goal for Cony (2-5-0) while Joao Benoini and Uday Najar combined to make four saves.

Zach Carrier made 13 saves for Skowhegan (0-6-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 9, TELSTAR 0: Katie Perkins had two goals and two assists to pace the host Ramblers to the Mountain Valley Conference win.

Maddie Perkins added two goals for Winthrop (8-0-0) while Devyn Taylor, Lindsay Letourneau, Nora Conrad and Moriah Hajduk had one apiece.

Terry Morton made 14 saves for Telstar (0-8-0).

OAK HILL 3, DIRIGO 0: Adele Surette connected with Zoe Buteau twice to lead Oak Hill.

Surette scored the first and third goals in the contest. Desirae Dumais found the back of the cage for an unassisted tally at the 27:36 mark of the second half.

Goalie Allie Dyke made five saves for the Cougars, while goalie Mackenzie Thibeault prevented six to earn the win in net for Oak Hill.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 10, HALL-DALE 0: Rylee Sevigny had a hat trick while setting up four other Mountain Valley goals in an MVC win.

Bre Burgess had four goals for the Falcons (7-2) while Faith Riddick had three goals of her own. Avery Sevigny had two assists. Abby Gauvin was in the net for the shutout but didn’t face any shots.

Mia Rollins made nine saves while Kelsey Cormier made 10 for Hall-Dale (1-8) in the losing effort.

GIRLS SOCCER

TEMPLE 10, GPC 0: Hannah Hubbard powered the offense for Temple Academy (6-1) with four goals in Portland.

Elena Martin had a pair of goals for Temple, which had six different players score.

Clarette Kirezi stopped five shots for Greater Portland Christian, while Jaimee Feugill had six saves.

HALL-DALE 5, WINTHROP 3: Iris Ireland had a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Winthrop.

Madisyn Smith added two goals for Hall-Dale (6-2-0) and Maggie Gross made nine saves.

Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone, Hanna Easton and Jillian Schmelzer scored the goals for the Ramblers (6-3-0) and Brooke Turnham made 15 saves.

