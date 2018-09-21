IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 8:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN CARATUNK, Friday at 8:47 a.m., a fire and fallen trees were reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSET VALLEY, Thursday at 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Thursday at 7:03 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Tradewinds Market Store on Hinckley Road.

IN DENNISTOWN PLANTATION, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Holeb Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:33 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Covell Road.

Thursday at 6:22 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Middle Road.

4:05 p.m. theft was reported on Western Avenue.

5:19 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Maple Street.

6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9 a.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.

2:38 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Industry and Mosher Hill roads.

3:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.

8:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Lamkin Lane.

10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:14 p.m., a warrant was issued for an arrest on County Way.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 6:36 p.m., a caller on Main Street reported a missing person.

Friday at 10:17 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.

Thursday at 11:16 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Fall Street.

12:02 p.m. a noise complaint was made on East Madison Road.

2:49 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 4:10 a.m., a caller from Lane Road reported a missing person.

7:24 a.m. a suspicious vehicle was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Nichols Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 10:22 a.m., a fire involving a fallen power line was reported.

IN ROME, Thursday at 10:23 p.m., a fire and fallen trees were reported on Route 27.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 5:09 p.m. trespassing was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poulin Drive.

9:48 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Cedar Street.

1:49 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Center Street.

5:49 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Summer Street.

7:31 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

Friday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 8:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 6:55 p.m., a person on Cross Hill Road reported a Walmart credit card was compromised.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Highwood Street.

3:02 p.m., a noise complaint was reported at the corner of Spring and Main streets.

4:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford Supermarket at Elm Plaza.

4:43 p.m., a caller on West River Road reported a missing person.

6:48 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

8:27 p.m., theft was reported at Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse on West River Road.

9:36 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.

11:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Holy Cannoli on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.

4:30 p.m., a caller on Robert Street reported a missing person.

Friday at 4:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:20 a.m., Troy M. Wyman, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and a probation hold.

3:35 a.m., Ross D. Correia, of New Portland, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while having a suspended or revoked license and a probation hold.

3:57 a.m., Michael Allen Thomas, of Bingham, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9:15 a.m., James Charles Obrien, of Salem Township, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

8:40 p.m., Alfred R. McCrillis, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with assault on an officer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., Jamel Champagne, a transient from New York, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

8:58 a.m., Dashawn T. White, of Bronx, New York, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

10:41 a.m., Crystal L. Pooler, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid restitution and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11:08 a.m., Lucas Mark Judkins, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11:13 a.m., Chelsea Meagan Clements, of Plymouth, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11:19 a.m., Tabatha Marie Lombard, of Burnham, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

6:12 p.m., Willie W. Harper, of Newport, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening.

9:55 p.m., Orrin Moody, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants and charged with operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked and failure to stop, remain and provide information.

Friday at 2:43 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, of Fairfield, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and unpaid restitution and was charged with criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., Foster McClure, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

10:30 p.m., Stephen Evers, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with a probation hold.

Friday at 1:40 a.m., Turner Malatos, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving to endanger.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
fairfield maine, farmington maine, Franklin County, kennebec county, madison maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.