IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 8:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN CARATUNK, Friday at 8:47 a.m., a fire and fallen trees were reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSET VALLEY, Thursday at 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Thursday at 7:03 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Tradewinds Market Store on Hinckley Road.

IN DENNISTOWN PLANTATION, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Holeb Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:33 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Covell Road.

Thursday at 6:22 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Middle Road.

4:05 p.m. theft was reported on Western Avenue.

5:19 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Maple Street.

6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9 a.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.

2:38 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Industry and Mosher Hill roads.

3:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.

8:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Lamkin Lane.

10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:14 p.m., a warrant was issued for an arrest on County Way.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 6:36 p.m., a caller on Main Street reported a missing person.

Friday at 10:17 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.

Thursday at 11:16 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Fall Street.

12:02 p.m. a noise complaint was made on East Madison Road.

2:49 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 4:10 a.m., a caller from Lane Road reported a missing person.

7:24 a.m. a suspicious vehicle was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Nichols Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 10:22 a.m., a fire involving a fallen power line was reported.

IN ROME, Thursday at 10:23 p.m., a fire and fallen trees were reported on Route 27.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 5:09 p.m. trespassing was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poulin Drive.

9:48 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Cedar Street.

1:49 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Center Street.

5:49 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Summer Street.

7:31 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

Friday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 8:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 6:55 p.m., a person on Cross Hill Road reported a Walmart credit card was compromised.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Highwood Street.

3:02 p.m., a noise complaint was reported at the corner of Spring and Main streets.

4:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford Supermarket at Elm Plaza.

4:43 p.m., a caller on West River Road reported a missing person.

6:48 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

8:27 p.m., theft was reported at Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse on West River Road.

9:36 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.

11:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Holy Cannoli on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.

4:30 p.m., a caller on Robert Street reported a missing person.

Friday at 4:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:20 a.m., Troy M. Wyman, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and a probation hold.

3:35 a.m., Ross D. Correia, of New Portland, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while having a suspended or revoked license and a probation hold.

3:57 a.m., Michael Allen Thomas, of Bingham, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9:15 a.m., James Charles Obrien, of Salem Township, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

8:40 p.m., Alfred R. McCrillis, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with assault on an officer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., Jamel Champagne, a transient from New York, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

8:58 a.m., Dashawn T. White, of Bronx, New York, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

10:41 a.m., Crystal L. Pooler, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid restitution and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11:08 a.m., Lucas Mark Judkins, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11:13 a.m., Chelsea Meagan Clements, of Plymouth, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11:19 a.m., Tabatha Marie Lombard, of Burnham, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

6:12 p.m., Willie W. Harper, of Newport, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening.

9:55 p.m., Orrin Moody, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants and charged with operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked and failure to stop, remain and provide information.

Friday at 2:43 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, of Fairfield, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and unpaid restitution and was charged with criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., Foster McClure, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

10:30 p.m., Stephen Evers, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with a probation hold.

Friday at 1:40 a.m., Turner Malatos, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving to endanger.

