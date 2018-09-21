IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 8:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
IN CARATUNK, Friday at 8:47 a.m., a fire and fallen trees were reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSET VALLEY, Thursday at 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Thursday at 7:03 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was reported on Kennebec River Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.
10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Tradewinds Market Store on Hinckley Road.
IN DENNISTOWN PLANTATION, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Holeb Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:33 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Covell Road.
Thursday at 6:22 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Middle Road.
4:05 p.m. theft was reported on Western Avenue.
5:19 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Maple Street.
6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9 a.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Marvel Street.
2:38 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Industry and Mosher Hill roads.
3:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.
8:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Lamkin Lane.
10:07 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:14 p.m., a warrant was issued for an arrest on County Way.
IN HARMONY, Thursday at 11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 6:36 p.m., a caller on Main Street reported a missing person.
Friday at 10:17 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.
Thursday at 11:16 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Fall Street.
12:02 p.m. a noise complaint was made on East Madison Road.
2:49 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 4:10 a.m., a caller from Lane Road reported a missing person.
7:24 a.m. a suspicious vehicle was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.
7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Nichols Street.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 10:22 a.m., a fire involving a fallen power line was reported.
IN ROME, Thursday at 10:23 p.m., a fire and fallen trees were reported on Route 27.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 5:09 p.m. trespassing was reported on Nokomis Road.
IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Middle Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poulin Drive.
9:48 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Cedar Street.
1:49 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Center Street.
5:49 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Summer Street.
7:31 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
Friday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 8:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on South Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 6:55 p.m., a person on Cross Hill Road reported a Walmart credit card was compromised.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.
11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Highwood Street.
3:02 p.m., a noise complaint was reported at the corner of Spring and Main streets.
4:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford Supermarket at Elm Plaza.
4:43 p.m., a caller on West River Road reported a missing person.
6:48 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
8:27 p.m., theft was reported at Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse on West River Road.
9:36 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.
11:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Holy Cannoli on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Village View Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.
4:30 p.m., a caller on Robert Street reported a missing person.
Friday at 4:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:20 a.m., Troy M. Wyman, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and a probation hold.
3:35 a.m., Ross D. Correia, of New Portland, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while having a suspended or revoked license and a probation hold.
3:57 a.m., Michael Allen Thomas, of Bingham, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
9:15 a.m., James Charles Obrien, of Salem Township, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.
8:40 p.m., Alfred R. McCrillis, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with assault on an officer.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., Jamel Champagne, a transient from New York, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
8:58 a.m., Dashawn T. White, of Bronx, New York, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
10:41 a.m., Crystal L. Pooler, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid restitution and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
11:08 a.m., Lucas Mark Judkins, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
11:13 a.m., Chelsea Meagan Clements, of Plymouth, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
11:19 a.m., Tabatha Marie Lombard, of Burnham, was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
6:12 p.m., Willie W. Harper, of Newport, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening.
9:55 p.m., Orrin Moody, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants and charged with operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked and failure to stop, remain and provide information.
Friday at 2:43 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, of Fairfield, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and unpaid restitution and was charged with criminal mischief.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., Foster McClure, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry.
10:30 p.m., Stephen Evers, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with a probation hold.
Friday at 1:40 a.m., Turner Malatos, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving to endanger.
