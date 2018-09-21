Students from Greene Central School in Greene, Maine, came to Portland on Friday to work in the LabVenture learning space at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

At LabVenture, students can explore the impact of a changing climate on the Gulf of Maine and its key species, such as black sea bass and lobster, in the state-of-the-art learning environment. Students measure live lobsters, examine plankton under a microscope and analyze data.

Students also can use real NASA satellite data and local fishery data to explore questions about the Gulf of Maine that the institute’s scientists are tackling.

