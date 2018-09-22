KENTS HILL — O’Shea Ho-Sang ran for 243 yards on 17 carries — all in the first half — and scored three touchdowns to lead the Kents Hill football team to a 42-6 win over Hyde (Bath) on Saturday.

The Huskies (1-0) scored 40 of their 42 points in the first half. Max Macchioni scored on a 27-yard touchdown reception from Nick Sebastian, while Gordon Beckwith scored on a 19-yard touchdown run for Kents Hill. Trevor Watson added a 45-yard touchdown on an interception return.

Hyde falls to 0-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

GARDINER 4, LEAVITT 0: Maggie Bell scored three goals and Aimee Adams added another as the Tigers won in Turner at Leavitt’s homecoming.

The Tigers (9-0) had 15 shots and Haley Brann had two assists.

Leavitt (4-4) did not register a shot.

CONY 6, LEWISTON 0: Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Anna Stolt scored two goals as the Rams rolled to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory in Augusta.

Madison Veilleux and Julia Reny also scored for Cony (7-2). Sophie Whitney had two assists.

Lewiston dropped to 2-7.

Share

< Previous

Next >