ORONO — Maddie Earle scored three goals, two in the second half, and 20th-ranked Harvard defeated 18th-ranked Maine 4-1 in a nonconference field hockey game Sunday.

After falling behind 2-0, Emily Hindle scored for Maine (8-1) early in the second half.

But Earle then added a goal, and Natalie Sicher scored into an empty net for the Crimson (7-1).

The loss ended the Black Bears’ best start to a season since the 1975 team also won its first eight games.

COLBY 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Emily Hogan and Molly Thomas scored in the first half, and the Mules (4-3, 1-3 NESCAC) held off the Camels (2-5, 0-3) at New London, Connecticut.

Abby King scored from Cara McConaughey and Caroline Ferro in the second half to cut the lead to 2-1.

Riley Whitmyer made six saves for Colby. Jackie Mountford stopped 10 shots for Connecticut College.

THOMAS 3, SIMMONS 0: Britney Gregoire, Kelci Faulkingham and Allie Gregoire scored to lead the Terriers (5-5) over the Sharks (2-7) at Waterville.

Alexis Bowman and Leah Kruse combined to make one save for the shutout. Lucy McNamara stopped three shots for Simmons.

BOWDOIN 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Emma Stevens scored three goals as the Polar Bears (6-1) cruised past the Huskies (4-3) at Brunswick.

Elizabeth Bennewitz, Kara Finnerty and Stevens scored in the first half to give Bowdoin a 3-0 lead.

Stevens scored twice in the second half and Julia Gottreich added a goal.

WILLIAMS 4, BATES 2: Meredith Wright, Libby Dolan, Isabel Perry and Emma Ticknor scored for the Ephs (4-1, 3-1 NESCAC), who defeated the Bobcats (1-5, 1-4) at Lewiston.

Taylor Lough and Bridget Thompson scored for Bates in the first half.

Abby Lloyd and Emma Santucci combined to stop seven shots for Williams. Adalae Durand and Ellie Bauer combined to make 12 saves for Bates.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2, COLBY 0: Zoe Stublarec scored in the first half and Kat Norton in the second for the Camels (5-2, 1-2 NESCAC) against the Mules (3-3, 1-3) at New London, Connecticut.

Katy Pelletier and Sarah Williams combined to stop three shots for Connecticut College. Shannon Gray and Dani Lonati combined for eight saves for Colby.

STONY BROOK 3, MAINE 2: Tatum Kauka, Alyssa Francese, and Julie Johnstonbaugh scored for the Seawolves (6-5), against the Black Bears (4-4-1) in an America East opener at Stony Brook, New York.

Emilie Andersen scored after six minutes to give Maine a 1-0 lead.

After three consecutive Stony Brook goals, Emma Donovan cut the deficit to 3-2 with under three minutes remaining.

Sofia Manner stopped two shots for Stony Brook. Annalena Kriebisch had three saves for Maine.

WILLIAMS 3, BATES 0: Georgia Lord, Sarah Hollinger, and Dawn Penso scored as the Ephs (6-0-1, 4-0-1 NESCAC) cruised past the Bobcats (2-5, 0-5) at Lewiston.

Olivia Barnhill made three saves to record the shutout.Katherine Nuckols stopped seven shots for Bates.

MEN’S SOCCER

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2, COLBY 0: M.T. Tshuma and Liam Noonan scored as the Camels (7-0, 4-0 NESCAC) shut out the Mules (3-3-1, 1-2-1) at New London, Connecticut.

A.J. Marcucci stopped four shots for Connecticut College. Dan Carlson made five saves for Colby.

The Mules had seven shots on goal. The Camels finished with 17.

BATES 2, WILLIAMS 0: Eric Opoku scored twice in two minutes to lift the Bobcats (4-2, 2-2 NESCAC) over the Ephs (3-1-1, 2-1-1) at Lewiston.

Robbie Montanaro made nine saves to record the shutout. Aaron Schein stopped three shots for Williams.

