FRANCONIA, N.H. – Authorities say a Connecticut man who spent the evening camping atop a waterfall fell 250 feet to his death in New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 23-year-old Zachariah Peterson, of Jewett City, Connecticut, was killed just before midnight on Saturday. Authorities say Peterson and a friend were camping on Cannon Mountain, about a quarter mile up Tram Brook which runs adjacent to the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram. Police say Peterson slipped and fell the entire length of the waterfall.
Peterson’s friend rushed down the trail and pulled Peterson from the brook. The friend was able to stop a car to call for help; emergency personnel arrived just after midnight.
Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal accident.
