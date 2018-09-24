James Talbot, a former Roman Catholic priest and long-time teacher at Cheverus High School in Portland, pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges that he sexually abused a boy in Freeport in the 1990s.

Talbot, 80, was ordered to serve three years in prison. The full sentence on a charge of gross sexual assault was for 10 years, with all but three years suspended. He also received a concurrent sentence of three years for a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

The victim and his parents made statements during the hearing at the Cumberland County Courthouse. More than 20 people, including other men who were sexually abused by Talbot, sat quietly and several wiped tears from their faces as the family spoke. The Press Herald does not name victims of sexual abuse without their consent.

Now 30, the young man glanced only briefly at Talbot when he walked to the podium.

“I remember painfully dreading every Sunday in pure terror, knowing that I had to go to church that day,” he said. “To this day, I remember the steps leading inside the church as if they were guiding me to hell.”

In a steady and clear voice, the man talked about how Talbot befriended his family. He described the depression and suicidal thoughts he experienced when he later realized what had happened to him as a child.

“Now I know that I have a lot to give this world, and one of them is standing up to James Talbot and seeing him behind bars,” he said.

Talbot has a history of alleged sexual abuse of children dating to the 1970s at Boston College High School in Massachusetts, and after that at Cheverus High School in Maine. The former Jesuit priest and teacher has settled lawsuits with more than a dozen victims.

But Talbot had been convicted only once before a crime. He was never prosecuted in many cases because the statute of limitations at the time had lapsed. Then, in October 2005, Talbot pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting two students decades before in Boston. He served five years in prison and has been living since then at the Vianney Renewal Center in Dittmer, Missouri, a Catholic Church-run residential facility for troubled or former priests.

A Maine grand jury indicted Talbot on the two felony charges last year. He is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy on several occasions in the late 1990s at St. Jude Church in Freeport, where Talbot was a visiting priest. Although details about the current allegations have not been made public in criminal case filings, Talbot settled a lawsuit with the same victim last summer. Talbot pleaded not guilty to the crimes in December. He then posted $50,000 cash bail and returned to Missouri. He returned to Maine to enter his guilty pleas on the two felony counts as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in Cumberland County.

Allegations against Talbot go back four decades. He taught at Boston College High School from 1972 to 1980, when he transferred to Cheverus, in Portland, and remained there until 1998.

Talbot spoke only to enter his plea and answer the judge’s questions. As the bailiffs escorted him away in handcuffs, the people in the courtroom applauded.

This story will be updated.

