IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:03 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Blaine Avenue.

11:22 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Community Drive.

12:34 p.m., a well-being check was done on Summer Haven Lane.

1:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

2:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

6:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on State Street.

6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

7:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Melville Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glen Street and Townsend Road.

7:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deer Ridge Lane.

8:09 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Commercial Street.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

8:22 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Water Street.

8:32 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

8:33 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sewall Street.

11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

Monday at 2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop and Water streets.

3:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford and Summer Haven roads.

4:53 a.m., a well-being check was done on Summer Haven Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:32 p.m., assault was reported on Autumn Street.

Sunday at 10:51 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on the town waterfront.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 12:27 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:32 p.m., Katharine Anne Tierney, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, on Brunswick Avenue.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 9:34 p.m., Paul T. Crawford, 45, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, on Legion Park Road.

