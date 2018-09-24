IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:03 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Blaine Avenue.
11:22 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Community Drive.
12:34 p.m., a well-being check was done on Summer Haven Lane.
1:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
2:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
6:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on State Street.
6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
7:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Melville Street.
7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glen Street and Townsend Road.
7:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deer Ridge Lane.
8:09 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Commercial Street.
8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.
8:22 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Water Street.
8:32 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
8:33 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sewall Street.
11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
Monday at 2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop and Water streets.
3:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford and Summer Haven roads.
4:53 a.m., a well-being check was done on Summer Haven Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:32 p.m., assault was reported on Autumn Street.
Sunday at 10:51 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on the town waterfront.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 12:27 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:32 p.m., Katharine Anne Tierney, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, on Brunswick Avenue.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 9:34 p.m., Paul T. Crawford, 45, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, on Legion Park Road.
