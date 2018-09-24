IN ANSON, Sunday at 10:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 4 p.m., an ATV/snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:28 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Tobey Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 3:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:11 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Spring Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Norridgewock Road.

4:16 p.m., disturbance was reported with no address listed.

6:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Center Road.

8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

10:07 p.m., burglary was reported on Cardinal Drive.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Monday at 1:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:20 a.m., disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

Monday at 5:07 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 9:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Church Street.

5:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Main Street.

4:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

4:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:20 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:16 a.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:22 a.m., theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

1:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Poulin Drive.

4:18 p.m., disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.

7:21 p.m., disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

Monday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:07 a.m., a caller from Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:20 a.m., noise was reported at Gilman Place on Gilman Street.

10:24 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:41 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive. A woman was arrested and charged with theft by deception, violating condition of release and criminal trespass, according to the report.

2:58 p.m., a person from Gallant Funeral Home on Elm Street reported an assault.

5 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

5:49 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Hannaford at JFK Plaza. A woman was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and failing to provide correct name, address and date of birth.

9:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

10:28 p.m., noise was reported near Sherwin and Summer streets.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 2:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Birch Street.

2:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Depot Street.

3:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Sunset Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:01 a.m., a theft was reported on China Road.

2:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Marie Street.

6:59 p.m., a theft was reported at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8835 on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:14 p.m., Kevin Clinton Heath, 55, of Phillips, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court on two counts and operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 5:58 p.m., Ayesha Antone, 21, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

5:49 p.m., Amanda Boudreau, 31, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with theft and failing to give correct name and date of birth.

