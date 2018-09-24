IN ANSON, Sunday at 10:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 4 p.m., an ATV/snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:28 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Tobey Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 3:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Zions Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:11 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Spring Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Norridgewock Road.
4:16 p.m., disturbance was reported with no address listed.
6:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Center Road.
8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
10:07 p.m., burglary was reported on Cardinal Drive.
11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
Monday at 1:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:20 a.m., disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.
Monday at 5:07 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Wilton Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 9:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Church Street.
5:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Main Street.
4:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
4:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:20 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:16 a.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:22 a.m., theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.
1:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Poulin Drive.
4:18 p.m., disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.
7:21 p.m., disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN STRONG, Sunday at 8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
Monday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:07 a.m., a caller from Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
8:20 a.m., noise was reported at Gilman Place on Gilman Street.
10:24 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:41 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive. A woman was arrested and charged with theft by deception, violating condition of release and criminal trespass, according to the report.
2:58 p.m., a person from Gallant Funeral Home on Elm Street reported an assault.
5 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
5:49 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Hannaford at JFK Plaza. A woman was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and failing to provide correct name, address and date of birth.
9:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
10:28 p.m., noise was reported near Sherwin and Summer streets.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 2:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Birch Street.
2:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Depot Street.
3:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Sunset Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:01 a.m., a theft was reported on China Road.
2:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Marie Street.
6:59 p.m., a theft was reported at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8835 on Veteran Drive.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:14 p.m., Kevin Clinton Heath, 55, of Phillips, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court on two counts and operating after habitual offender revocation.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 5:58 p.m., Ayesha Antone, 21, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
5:49 p.m., Amanda Boudreau, 31, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with theft and failing to give correct name and date of birth.
