IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 7 a.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

9:34 a.m., a trap for a stray cat was set up on South Belfast Avenue.

10:04 a.m., trespassing was reported by a Water Street caller.

11:04 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Bolton Hill Road.

11:54 a.m., trespassing was reported by a Medical Center Parkway caller.

1:29 p.m., a sex offense was reported by a Sewall Street caller.

1:41 p.m., a stray cat was taken to the animal shelter after being caught on South Belfast Avenue.

1:56 p.m., police investigated reported trespassing on Civic Center Drive.

2:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by an East Chestnut Street caller.

3:28 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Civic Center Drive.

4:57 p.m., a stray cat was reported by a North Street caller.

7:03 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Gabriel Drive because of human error.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Gabriel Drive caller.

8:03 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Western Avenue.

On Tuesday at 12:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 4:44 a.m., police investigated disorderly conduct on Pray Street.

IN MANCHESTER, on Tuesday at 3:06 a.m., police investigated an alarm that sounded on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, on Monday at 1:04 p.m., harassment was reported by a Chipmunk Lane caller.

IN SIDNEY, on Monday at 5:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported by a West River Road caller.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, on Monday at 8:57 p.m., Gary Scott, 65, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence after an incident on Blaine Avenue.

9:40 p.m., Benjiman Duffany, 39, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of littering after police conducted a follow-up investigation on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:38 p.m., Jason Gordon, 29, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of littering after police conducted a follow-up investigation on North Street.

