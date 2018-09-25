SKOWHEGAN — Marlee Hisler scored a pair of goals to lead the Skowhegan girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory Mt. Blue in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Tuesday afternoon.

Josie Parker and Abby Bolvin also scored for Skowhegan (4-3-1), while Alyssa Everett handed out three assists.

Eryn Parlin scored the only goal for Mt. Blue (1-6-1).

BOYS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 5, WATERVILLE 0: Aric Belanger scored two goals and Ryan Worster needed to make just two saves to record the shutout as the Black Bears rolled in Readfield.

Richard Down, Mitchell Root and Eric Vining also scored for Maranacook (8-0-0).

Ethan Nurick had nine saves for the Purple Panthers (3-5-1).

NYA 6, RICHMOND 1: Ryan Baker scored a hat trick in the first half to lead the unbeaten Panthers in Yarmouth.

Baker finished with four goals for NYA (8-0-0). Cam Goodrich and Alasdair Swett also scored. Chas Rhose added three assists.

Dakota Gilpatrick scored the lone goal for Richmond (5-2-1). Kyle Underhill-Tilton made 15 saves.

LEWISTON 11, MESSALONSKEE 1: Cooper Millett scored a pair of goals and eight other Blue Devils scored in the lopsided KVAC A win in Oakland.

Abdilahi Abdi had a goal and two assists for unbeaten Lewiston (7-0-1), while Ahmed Hussein scored a goal and assisted on another. Bilal Hersi also had a goal in the win.

Gabe Katz netted the lone goal for Messalonskee (1-7-0), and Carter Lambert was called upon to make 17 saves.

BUCKFIELD 2, VALLEY 1: Dylan Harvey and Noah Wiley scored second-half goals as the Bucks won the East/West Conference game in Bingham.

Rick Kraske made nine saves in the Buckfield (6-2-1) win.

Joey Thomas scored for Valley (1-6-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

CONY 5, BANGOR 1: Kami Lambert scored two goals and Julia Reny added a goal and an assist as Cony cruised to the KVAC A victory in Bangor.

Hailey Millett and Madison Veilleux also scored for Cony (8-2).

Meaghan Caron scored the lone goal for Bangor (3-4-1).

