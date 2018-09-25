IN ANSON, Monday at 2:31 p.m., a scam was reported on Preble Avenue.

6:12 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on River Road.

IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Monday at 4:16 p.m., assault was reported on Old Kingsbury Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Center Road.

12:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Savage Street.

5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:32 p.m., theft was reported on Skips Way.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 7:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.

Tuesday at 6:43 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 4:40 p.m., a brush fire was reported on East Jay Road.

Tuesday at 8 a.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:30 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Raymond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9:25 a.m., assault was reported on Somerset Plaza.

3:22 p.m., a scam was reported on Hartland Avenue.

4:04 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

4:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Snakeroot Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 9:52 a.m., fire from a fallen power line was reported on Rumford Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 5:30 p.m., a disorderly man was reported on West River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:29 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

1:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

1:38 p.m., assault was reported on North Avenue.

2:28 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Bailey Street.

4:32 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Elm Street.

5:53 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

7:13 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was reported on Mri Drive.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STRONG, Monday at 11:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Place.

8:44 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Sherwin Street at Summer Street.

8:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Gilman Street.

10:31 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Toward Street.

1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

3:38 p.m., harassing calls were reported on West River Road.

3:59 p.m., an intoxicated minor was reported on College Avenue.

7:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Tuesday at 3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 7:54 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:38 p.m., automobile theft was reported on Lithgow Street.

1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Lithgow Street.

7:21 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pickerel Point Road.

7:26 p.m., theft was reported on Paine Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:55 a.m., Sean V. Renaud, 29, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal mischief.

10:40 a.m., Jessica Cox, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a writ for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:30 p.m., William Mclain, 36, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

