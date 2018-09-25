IN ANSON, Monday at 2:31 p.m., a scam was reported on Preble Avenue.
6:12 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on River Road.
IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Monday at 4:16 p.m., assault was reported on Old Kingsbury Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Center Road.
12:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Savage Street.
5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
6:32 p.m., theft was reported on Skips Way.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 7:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.
Tuesday at 6:43 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 4:40 p.m., a brush fire was reported on East Jay Road.
Tuesday at 8 a.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:30 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Raymond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9:25 a.m., assault was reported on Somerset Plaza.
3:22 p.m., a scam was reported on Hartland Avenue.
4:04 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.
4:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Snakeroot Road.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 9:52 a.m., fire from a fallen power line was reported on Rumford Road.
IN SIDNEY, Monday at 5:30 p.m., a disorderly man was reported on West River Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:29 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
10:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.
1:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
1:38 p.m., assault was reported on North Avenue.
2:28 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Bailey Street.
4:32 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Elm Street.
5:53 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.
7:13 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was reported on Mri Drive.
8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
IN STRONG, Monday at 11:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Place.
8:44 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Sherwin Street at Summer Street.
8:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Gilman Street.
10:31 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Toward Street.
1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.
3:38 p.m., harassing calls were reported on West River Road.
3:59 p.m., an intoxicated minor was reported on College Avenue.
7:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Tuesday at 3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 7:54 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:38 p.m., automobile theft was reported on Lithgow Street.
1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Lithgow Street.
7:21 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pickerel Point Road.
7:26 p.m., theft was reported on Paine Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:55 a.m., Sean V. Renaud, 29, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal mischief.
10:40 a.m., Jessica Cox, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a writ for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:30 p.m., William Mclain, 36, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.
