IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 7:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.

8:34 a.m., a trap was set for a stray cat reported by a North Street caller.

9:25 a.m., a stray cat picked up on South Belfast Avenue was taken to the shelter.

9:47 a.m., police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Riverside Drive.

10:38 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.

11:38 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Edison Drive.

12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Cony Street caller.

1:14 p.m., a stray cat picked up on North Street was taken to the shelter.

2:15 p.m., police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Stephen King Drive.

2:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Capitol Street caller.

2:21 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Laurel Street.

2:31 p.m., a stray cat picked up on South Belfast Avenue was taken to the shelter.

3:32 p.m., police investigated a report of shoplifting on Hospital Street.

4:47 p.m., police investigated a report of a missing person on Glenridge Drive.

6:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a Weeks Mills Road caller.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

7:44 p.m., a stray cat picked up on Bangor Street was taken to the shelter.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Franklin Street caller.

9:43 p.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Crossing Way due to an unknown cause.

On Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., police checked a property after a burglar alarm sounded on Industrial Drive.

12:54 a.m., police checked a property after a burglar alarm sounded on Industrial Drive.

1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Bangor Street caller.

1:35 a.m., police checked a property after a burglar alarm sounded on Industrial Drive.

2:20 a.m., police checked a property after a burglar alarm sounded on Civic Center Drive.

3:35 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded on Civic Center Drive due to an unknown cause.

3:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Melville Street caller.

IN FAYETTE, on Tuesday at 6:49 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Bamford Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 9:18 a.m., police investigated suspicious activity reported on Plaisted Street.

IN MONMOUTH, on Tuesday at 8:40 p.m., harassment was reported by a Main Street caller.

Arrest

IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., Earl Leigh, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on a probation hold after being located on Highland Avenue.

Summonses

IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 7:56 a.m., Scott Holbrook, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of his release after a follow-up investigation on Page Street.

1:19 p.m., Mark Katz, 68, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following an incident on Anderson Lane.

4:55 p.m., Scott Woodhouse, 37, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge theft of property under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

