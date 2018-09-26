Maine Medical Center officials are seeking Portland city planners’ approval for a six-story, 265,000-square-foot building fronting Congress Street as part of the hospital’s $525 million expansion project.

The new medical building is the third and final phase of Maine Med’s five-year-long expansion in Portland’s West End neighborhood. If approved by the city planning board, the structure will be built at the current location of the hospital’s Gilman Street parking garage and will feature a prominent entrance on Congress Street, plus 64 private patient rooms and cardiovascular care procedure rooms. The plan calls for Maine Medical Center to begin construction of the building in 2020 after a new parking garage is completed and the Gilman Street structure is demolished.

The Portland Planning Board has already approved site plans for a new parking garage located on St. John Street and a two-story addition to the hospital’s East Tower. Earlier this month, the hospital completed a three-story addition to the parking garage for patients and visitors which is also part of the more than half-billion dollar expansion project.

Maine Med officials said they plan to meet with planning board members, city departments, neighbors and local businesses to seek feedback on the plans for the medical building on Congress Street.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: