IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Lauras Way.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 3:39 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

3:16 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Borough Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 3:39 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive and an arrest was made.

5:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 10:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 6:49 p.m., theft of money was reported on Bamford Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Rome Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:19 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

6:16 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street and a hospital transport was made.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday 8:12 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Main Street.

4:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.

IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., a case involving a violation of bail was reported on Tripp Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:22 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

9:23 a.m., theft was reported on Lawton Street.

12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

1:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

3:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Willette Street and a hospital transport was made.

3:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

6:19 p.m., theft was reported on Market Place.

6:57 p.m., loud noise was reported on Mri Drive.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 6:49 a.m., theft was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN STRATTON, Tuesday at 1:42 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Main Street.

IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 4:41 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Lake Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:01 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

11:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Gray Street and an arrest was made.

1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

1:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:24 p.m., harassment was reported on JFK Plaza.

4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Wednesday at 12:17 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:12 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:31 a.m., a caller from Maura Court reported a person was missing.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:52 a.m., Keith P. Hutchinson, 55, of Weld, was arrested on warrants charging him with failure to register a vehicle and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

2:45 p.m., Jody Patrick Morris, 42, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with operating after a prior habitual offender revocation and a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:48 a.m., Dale Wayne Heald, 58, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3:03 p.m., Kaylee J. Cowan, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants for disorderly conduct and assault.

8:53 p.m., James Robert Labonte, 33, of Madison, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

10:15 p.m., Kirsten P. Braley, 24, of Madison, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a Police Department accident.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., Joseph Campbell, 32, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with domestic violence terrorizing.

8:20 p.m., Vaughn Bilodeau, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

Wednesday at 2:51 a.m., Paul Fay, 33, a transient, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

