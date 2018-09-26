AUGUSTA — Panelists on Wednesday morning discussed a range of challenges facing Maine businesses trying to recruit and retain new employees.

The Central Maine Business Breakfast forum was held by the Kennebec Journal at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center at the University of Maine at Augusta. Kennebec Journal business reporter Jessica Lowell moderated the discussion.

Panelists were Jessica Crosby, director of talent management for the state of Maine Bureau of Human Resources; Ralph Hendrix, chief executive officer of Wipfli | Macpage; and Wick Johnson, president of Kennebec Technologies. Panelists and audience members discussed the best ways to attract and retain new employees amid a range of challenges that include demographics, transportation, education and skills training.

Share

< Previous

Next >