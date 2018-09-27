SACO — A group of state, federal and nonprofit agencies says it is working to help deal with the high number of stranded seals in Maine in recent weeks.

The seal strandings are a burden for property owners and local authorities because handling and disposing of the animals can be a challenge. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says it’s working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups to assist coastal communities, waterfront property owners and the public.

The groups are asking residents first to report any stranded or dead seals to the Maine Marine Animal Reporting Hotline. They also have created public documents about what to do when encountering a marine mammal and how to dispose of a dead one.

The hotline is (800) 532-9551.

