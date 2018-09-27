Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones will perform blues and American roots music from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Blues in the Barn, Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St. in Kingfield.

Deming is an American blues and roots guitarist/vocalist, born and raised in the Detroit area, currently residing on the Gulf coast of Florida. He is the 2013 recipient of the Blues Blast Music Awards’ Sean Costello Rising Star Award. Drawing influence from greats like T-Bone Walker, Charlie Christian and Robert Jr. Lockwood, Deming’s traditional taste and style are evident in his original music, with three recordings of primarily original tunes to his credit.

Doug Deming Photo courtesy of Blues in the Barn Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Throughout his 20-plus year career Deming has recorded with many top blues artists, including Kim Wilson, Gary Primich, Lazy Lester, Alberta Adams, AC Reed and Johnny “Yard Dog” Jones to name a few, as well as with his own band featuring various artists such as Greg “Fingers” Taylor, Terry Hanck, Steve Guyger and Dennis Gruenling. Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones play traditional blues, West Coast and Texas swing, and early 50’s roots rock.

Tickets cost $20 at the gate, free for children 10 and younger. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m. For more information, call 265-2030.

