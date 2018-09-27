The Portland Press Herald and the University of New England are co-sponsoring a gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 10 in Portland.

All four candidates have agreed to participate in the debate, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in UNE’s Innovation Hall at 772 Stevens Ave., formerly the National Guard Armory.

Press Herald Business Editor Carol Coultas will moderate the debate, with columnist Bill Nemitz and Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich as panelists. Website Editor Katherine Lee will field questions from the online audience.

No signs are allowed on campus or in the auditorium.

Fill out this form and you will be entered into a random drawing to receive a limited number of tickets. All recipients will be notified by Friday, Oct. 5.

Oops! We could not locate your form.

*By entering your email, you agree to receive email communications about other Press Herald events and subscription offers.

Share

< Previous

Next >