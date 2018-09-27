IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 6:03 a.m., police conducted a welfare check near Water Street and Bridge Street.

7:34 a.m., police investigated a reported disturbance near Washington Street and Hudson Street.

7:59 a.m., police investigated a report of terrorizing on Pierce Drive.

8:54 a.m., a stray cat caught on North Street was taken to the animal shelter.

9:49 a.m., a stray cat caught on South Belfast Avenue was taken to the animal shelter.

11:47 a.m., police investigated a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

12:15 p.m., police investigated a report of trespassing on Carlisle Avenue.

1:24 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Mill Street.

2:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Court Street caller.

2:22 p.m., police investigated a past burglary reported on Jefferson Street.

3:04 p.m., police investigated a theft reported on Tasker Road.

3:32 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Meadow Road.

4:47 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Medical Center Parkway.

5:23 p.m., police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Water Street.

5:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Spencer Street caller.

5:38 p.m., a theft was reported by a Deer Ridge Lane caller.

5:43 p.m., harassment was reported by a Water Street caller.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Pleasant Street caller.

7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Washington Street caller.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Wade Road caller.

8:17 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Church Hill Road.

9:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Mount Vernon Avenue caller.

9:56 p.m., police investigated a reported disturbance on Northern Avenue.

10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Mount Vernon Avenue caller.

On Thursday at 1:37 a.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Union Street.

IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 8:21 a.m., trespassing was reported by a Highland Avenue caller.

12:15 p.m., a caller on Washington Avenue reported their cat had been stolen.

8:15 p.m., police investigated a reported disturbance on Brunswick Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., at least one person was arrested after a car accident near Bridge and Summer streets. The full report was not available at press time.

8:43 p.m., Scott Libby, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:43 p.m., Jessica Hans, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants after she was located on Mount Vernon Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 6:26 p.m., Mackenzie Richard, 22, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following an investigation on Union Street.

IN MANCHESTER, on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m., Timmy Labbe, 50, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger following a car accident on U.S. Route 202.

