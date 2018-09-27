Community members and organizations will be honored by Maine Children’s Trust for their efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect throughout Maine. The 15th annual recognition event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., in Portland.

The 2018 award recipients are: Business Collaborator — Bath Savings Institution, Bath; Statewide Advocate — Thomas Saviello, Franklin; Community Volunteer — Kelly Wheeler, RN, MSN, CLC, Skowhegan; and Professional Advocate — Denise Trafton, Bangor.

Honorees will receive their awards for significant contributions and outstanding commitment to prevent and reduce child maltreatment as well as their leadership in advocating for strategies that positively impact child well-being.

Featured guest speaker, Sue Williams, is noted for leading Children’s Trust of South Carolina since it was created in 2007. Williams sits on several state organization boards and on a national level, serves on the board of directors for the National Alliance for Children’s Trust and Prevention Funds. For Prevent Child Abuse America, is chairwoman of the Chapter Network Executive Committee and a peer reviewer.

For tickets, visit mechildrenstrust.org.

