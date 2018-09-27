IN ANSON, Wednesday at 3:53 p.m., a scam was reported on Horseback Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 10:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 6:29 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Hartland Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Penobscot Circle.

7:47 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Riverbend Road.

Thursday at 8:56 a.m., a burglary was reported on Piscataqua Lane.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:16 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 7:23 a.m., a car-deer accident was reported on Whittier Road.

5:32 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Middle Street.

7:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:40 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Sugar Hill Road.

6:05 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Commercial Street.

6:48 p.m., an assault was reported on Academy Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.

Thursday at 7:03 a.m., a theft was reported on Spring Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 4:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Gloria Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:58 p.m., a case involving violation of bail and protection order was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 5:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pickford Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., a theft was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

3:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

5:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 4:39 a.m., loud noise was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

7:49 a.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

8:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Chandler Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., a burglary was reported at Aerus Electrolux on Armory Road.

11:02 a.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on School Street.

11:52 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

12:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Huhtamaki on Industrial Road.

4:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Cool Street.

5:07p.m., a caller from Budget Host Inn on Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:40 p.m., a fight was reported on Mae Terrace. A man was arrested on a warrant, according to the report.

8:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gray Street.

10:27 p.m., noise was reported on Abbott Street.

10:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street. A woman was arrested and charged with assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

Thursday at 3:14 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Boston Avenue.

10:25 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Mar-Val Terrace.

3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Reynolds Road.

11:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:50 p.m., Kirk Robert Hamel, 46, of Mexico, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on an officer and violating condition of release.

10:50 p.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 47, of Industry, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

11:31 p.m., Ian Cole O’Donnell, 20, of Jay, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., Justin Mark Leonhardt, 31, of Guilford, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, violating condition of release and failing to obtain a driver’s license.

12:47 p.m., Paul Lewis LeClair, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with assault, two counts of criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4:20 p.m., Nijie James Bradley, 28, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening.

8:34 p.m., Charles Frederick Burrill, 71, of Palmyra, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

Thursday at 1:57 a.m., Zane T. Giguere, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., Nathan Spaulding, 28, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

7:55 p.m., Joseph Santerre, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Megan Lyn Crawford, 29, of Winslow, was summonsed and charged with operating with suspended registration.

