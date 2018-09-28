AUGUSTA — Police and rescue workers responded Friday afternoon to a report of a vehicle crash on South Belfast Avenue that reportedly injured at least one person.

The crash was reported to have occurred about 3:20 p.m. near the Spring Road intersection, said Sgt. Christian Behr, of the Augusta Police Department.

But Behr, who didn’t go the crash scene, said he didn’t have information about the injuries, the cause of the crash or exactly how many vehicles were involved.

“There are some injuries, but it won’t tell me what they have,” Behr said about a half-hour after the crash was reported, referring to an electronic police report. “Right now, I don’t have any details.”

Traffic was not affected by the crash, according to Behr. More information about the crash would be available when the responding officer completes her report, he said.

Charles Eichacker — 621-5642

[email protected]

Twitter: @ceichacker

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: