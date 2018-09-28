The Friends of the Belgrade Public Library are sponsoring a Coloring Contest for the Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Community Center on 1 Center Drive in Belgrade Lakes.
The contest is open to children 12 and younger. There will be first- and second-place prizes awarded to children in the different age groups. The age groups are children 9-12 years old, 6-8 years old and 5 years old and younger. Children can select from different coloring pages in order to participate.
The winners of the contest will be announced at 2 p.m. on Oct. 6.
For more information, call Judy Johnson at 495-2101.
