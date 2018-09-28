IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 9:22 a.m., a loose dog was reported to be loos by a Lynn Road caller.
9:45 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Blair Road.
10:01 a.m., traffic problems were reported by a Pierce Drive caller.
11:10 a.m., traffic problems were reported by a Memorial Circle caller.
2:48 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Marketplace Drive.
3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a North Chestnut Street caller.
5:41 p.m., police investigated a report of a barking dog on Farnum Street.
6:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported by a Crosby Street caller.
7:23 p.m., police investigated a reported assault on Green Street.
8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Melville Street caller.
On Friday at 5:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a State Street caller.
IN WINTHROP, on Thursday at 4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a U.S. Route 202 caller.
6:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported by a Union Street caller.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 10:26 a.m., Desiree McKenna, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an investigation on Sunset Avenue.
1:02 p.m., Christinalyn Hamel, 46, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and possession of a schedule drug after a welfare check on Water Street.
7:38 p.m., Jenny Craig, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an investigation on Water Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 9:14 a.m., Thomas Cingire, 65, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a registration expired for more than 150 days during a traffic stop near Airport Road and Mulliken Court.
7:25 p.m., Kenneth Spear, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of littering after an investigation on Lees Court.
