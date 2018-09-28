READFIELD — Emily Harper scored four goals to lead the Maranacook girls soccer team to a 5-0 win over Gardiner in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action Friday.

Anna Erb added a goal for Maranacook (7-0-3). Grace Dwyer, Grace Despres, Kate Mohlar and Katie Ide each had assists. Skyeler Webb had four saves to earn the shutout.

Brianna Perry had 20 saves for Gardiner (1-7-1).

CARRABEC 2, HYDE 0: Makayla Vicneire and Sarah Olson each scored a goal to lead the Cobras to a win over Hyde in North Anson.

Aislinn Slate made one save for Carrabec (4-5-1).

Teal McLean made 10 stops for Hyde (3-6-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

LISBON 2, HALL-DALE 1: Averi Baker scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs in a Mountain Valley Conference loss to the in Farmingdale.

Lauren Hendrickson had an assist for Hall-Dale (2-10).

Sadie Hardt and Amelia Moorey each tallied goals for Lisbon (5-6).

