NEW YORK — Cory Brandon threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns as Husson jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead and beat SUNY Maritime 35-21 on Saturday.

SUNY Maritime (2-2) cut the lead to 27-21 early in the fourth, but Husson (2-2) iced it when Miece Loureiro scored from 4 yards out to make it 35-21 with 2:06 left.

Kyle Gaudet had five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, including a 59-yard TD catch in the opening two minutes of the game to give Husson a quick 7-0 lead.

MIDDLEBURY 31, COLBY 14: The Panthers (2-1, 2-1 NESCAC) scored three straight touchdowns in the span of 1:07 midway through the fourth quarter to beat the Mules (0-3, 0-3) at Harold Alfond Stadium in Waterville.

Frank Cosolito connected with Will Jernigan for a 10-yard score to put the Panthers ahead 17-7 with 6:22 left in the fourth. Matthew Daniel return an interception 32 yards for a touchdown 40 seconds later and after a Colby fumble, Will Jernigan rushed for a touchdown to make it 31-7 with 5:15 left.

AMHERST 24, BOWDOIN 14: Ollie Eberth threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 78 yards as the Mammoths (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (0-2, 0-2) at Whittier Field in Brunswick.

Austin McCrum threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns for Bowdoin. His 5-yard touchdown pass to Bo Millett with 5:15 left in the first half to cut Amherst’s lead to 10-7.

The Mammoths responded with a 10-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Eberth and Justin Berry to make it 17-7 at halftime.

TUFTS 47, BATES 14: Ryan McDonald rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown, and threw for two touchdowns as the Jumbos (3-0, 3-0 NESCAC) scored 37 straight points in the second half to beat the Bobcats (0-3, 0-3) in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Bates took a 14-10 lead in the first half when Brendan Costa found Kody Greenhalgh for a 29-yard score with 1:28 left in the second quarter.

Tufts took the lead for good when McDonald scored from 18 yards out with 6:49 left in the third to make it 19-14.

NICHOLS 42, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 24: Third-quarter touchdown runs of 62 yards by Joshua Pierre-Charles and 52 yards by Xavier Hackett helped the Bison (3-2, 1-0 CCC) stretch a four-point halftime lead into a 28-10 edge in their win over the Nor’easters (0-3, 0-1) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

The Nor’easters pulled to within 12 when Brian Peters hit Ryan Gaboury for their second TD.

WPI 30, MAINE MARITIME 7: Spencer Herrington kicked two field goals and two PATs in the first half as the Engineers (3-2, 1-1 NEWMAC) took a 22-0 lead in the first half and cruised to beat the Mariners (0-4, 0-2) in Castine.

